© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Electric Trucks And Bringing Awareness To Gun Violence On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
070121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, eastern Ohio's former steel valley is moving forward with a new industry: electric vehicles. This is the same area that lost jobs when a General Motors plant closed in 2019. Leaders there are now pushing to rebrand the region as Voltage Valley.

Also, in this show, a group gathered at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park to raise awareness about gun deaths. In 2021, the average number of gun deaths per day, nationwide is 14 percent higher than it was in the last six months of 2020–the deadliest year yet for gun violence in America.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningGun ViolenceElectric VehiclesJob CreationCharleston
Stay Connected