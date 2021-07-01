Electric Trucks And Bringing Awareness To Gun Violence On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, eastern Ohio's former steel valley is moving forward with a new industry: electric vehicles. This is the same area that lost jobs when a General Motors plant closed in 2019. Leaders there are now pushing to rebrand the region as Voltage Valley.

Also, in this show, a group gathered at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park to raise awareness about gun deaths. In 2021, the average number of gun deaths per day, nationwide is 14 percent higher than it was in the last six months of 2020–the deadliest year yet for gun violence in America.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

