HIV, First Responders' Health And Reckoning With Race, Religion This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Kanawha County and the city of Charleston are experiencing the most troubling HIV outbreak in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A group of advocates came together this weekend to push for more action.

Also, in this show, the city of Huntington is leading the charge with COMPASS, a wellness program that provides first responders and their families with mental and physical health services.

And in Harlan County, Kentucky, an ensemble called Higher Ground decided to make a play about 2020. The Ohio Valley Resource spoke with cast members and creators on how they reckoned with race, religion, and community through art.

