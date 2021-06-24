Vaccine Incentives And Caring For Aging Parents On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, while the average age in West Virginia is going up, the number of younger workers is going down. We explore why that’s a challenge for senior care facilities and home care companies.

Also, in this show, you could win $1 million or a free ride to college in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia if you’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But fewer than half the people in those states have been vaccinated.

