Masks Gone, A Flood Anniversary and One School Counselor's Pandemic Goals This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the pandemic school year had a lot of different challenges, and not only for teachers, but school counselors as well. Also, in this show, this year marks five years since the 2016 flood that ravaged parts of West Virginia, and the last of West Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions are now gone – masks are no longer required in public spaces.

