Shearing Sheep And Economic Diversity In Coal Communities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, some families have built traditions around spinning and weaving, but that wool doesn’t just magically appear. It is part of the tradition, and it starts with raising the sheep.

Also, in this show, the Biden administration has directed eleven federal agencies to work on helping coal communities make a switch to a clean energy economy. The working group’s first report found parts of the coal-heavy Ohio Valley at greatest risk of lost jobs and declining revenue in an energy transition.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content. You can keep up with the latest West Virginia news throughout the day on our website, wvpublic.org.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

