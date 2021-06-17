© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Appalachian Herb Lore And Unexpected River Wildlife This West Virginia Morning

Published June 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we examine Appalachian lore that often includes medicines made from plants and herbs to cure ailments. Also, in this show, we learn about some new research that found some unexpected species in the Ohio River.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningOhio RiverAppalachian FolkloreMedicineherbs
