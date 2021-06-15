© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How Carbon Dioxide Pollution Is Impacting W.Va. On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT
061521 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, sometimes it is hard to grasp what the changing climate means and how greenhouse gasses affect our daily lives in West Virginia. We have a conversation about those impacts. Also, in this show, we have updates on the Democratic Party’s affirmative action and other updates from around the state.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningWest Virginia Democratic PartyPollutiongreenhouse gas emissionsClimate Change
