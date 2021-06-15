© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Democratic Party Affirmative Action And New Film 'Holler' On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
061421 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia’s state democratic party recently passed an affirmative action plan, but some party members are raising questions. Also, in this show, we have updates from Capitol Hill, on the West Virginia PROMISE scholarship, and a conversation with Appalachian filmmaker Nicole Riegel.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningFilmmakingWest Virginia Democratic PartyPromise Scholarship
