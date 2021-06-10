© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Dental Care, Education Funding And Power Plants On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT
061021 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, one of the biggest health disparities in West Virginia is in dental care, but free dental clinics often fill in the gaps. Also, in this show, we have the latest news from the West Virginia Board of Education, a look at a nationwide rocketry competition, and we learn about three coal-fired power plants in the state that require costly upgrades to comply with new federal environmental rules.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia Morningcoal fired power plantsWest Virginia Board of EducationDental HygieneDentist
Stay Connected