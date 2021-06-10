Dental Care, Education Funding And Power Plants On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, one of the biggest health disparities in West Virginia is in dental care, but free dental clinics often fill in the gaps. Also, in this show, we have the latest news from the West Virginia Board of Education, a look at a nationwide rocketry competition, and we learn about three coal-fired power plants in the state that require costly upgrades to comply with new federal environmental rules.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

