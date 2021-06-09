© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Education And Poetry On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 9, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we launch a new summer-long series focused on education. “Closing the COVID Gap” will explore the challenging road ahead for educators, students, and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningEducation NewsClosing the COVID GapMarc Harshman
