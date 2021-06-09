Education And Poetry On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we launch a new summer-long series focused on education. “Closing the COVID Gap” will explore the challenging road ahead for educators, students, and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

