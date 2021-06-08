© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

'Voltage Valley' And Legislature Approves COVID Relief, Infrastructure Bills On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, one area in the Ohio Valley region was especially hard hit by the steel industry closures, but leaders there now see a future emerging in the move toward electrification. Also, in this show, the West Virginia Legislature is in for a special session. They’ve approved seven bills, many of which relate to covering pandemic-related expenses.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

