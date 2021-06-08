'Voltage Valley' And Legislature Approves COVID Relief, Infrastructure Bills On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, one area in the Ohio Valley region was especially hard hit by the steel industry closures, but leaders there now see a future emerging in the move toward electrification. Also, in this show, the West Virginia Legislature is in for a special session. They’ve approved seven bills, many of which relate to covering pandemic-related expenses.

