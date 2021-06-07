Policing Reform And A Conversation With The ‘Pot Plane’ Smuggler On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Charleston Police Department is exploring a plan to refit the department's shotguns to use non-lethal ammunition following a recent shooting of a Black man on the city’s West Side.

Also, in this show, we learn about the “Pot Plane Crash” on June 6, 1979. The smuggler who set it all up came to Charleston last week to talk about the crash and his life since. We hear about his book “Final Approach: In the Battle of Angels, it's a God Thing.”

