West Virginia Morning

River Infrastructure And COVID Vaccines For Kids On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the United States Congress and President Biden are discussing a large infrastructure package. But one thing that sometimes gets left out of those discussions, at least until the end, are the rivers and waterways that are still important for commerce. Also, in this show, we explore how demand for the COVID-19 vaccine among kids is growing.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

