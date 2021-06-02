© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A Conversation About The Opioid Epidemic and US Culture This West Virginia Morning

Published June 2, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
060221 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we speak with a professor of musicology at West Virginia University who is also the editor of a book called, “The Opioid Epidemic and U.S. Culture: Expression, Art, and Politics in an Age of Addiction.” The book collects 23 essays by academics, artists, and activists about how art and the opioid epidemic overlap.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningOpioid EpidemicAddictionCultureWest Virginia University
Stay Connected