Housing Help And HIV Prevention On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people who have been incarcerated, once they get out, often struggle to find a job and a place to live. Those struggles often drive them back to crime, but re-entry councils are helping to address that problem. Also, in this show, Kanawha County has the most alarming HIV outbreak in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a small team from the CDC is on the way to help.

