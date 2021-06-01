© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Housing Help And HIV Prevention On This West Virginia Morning

Published June 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, people who have been incarcerated, once they get out, often struggle to find a job and a place to live. Those struggles often drive them back to crime, but re-entry councils are helping to address that problem. Also, in this show, Kanawha County has the most alarming HIV outbreak in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a small team from the CDC is on the way to help.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningHIV/AIDSKanawha CountyIncarcerationHousing
