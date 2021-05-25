© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Young Chefs Talk Opportunities And An Art Exhibit On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 25, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
052521 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we share our final story in our series “Plugging the Brain Drain.” We talk with three young chefs about the opportunities they see in West Virginia and elsewhere. Also, in this show, we visit an art exhibit in Beckley called “Social Studies” that is displaying visual art that relates to local, national and even global social standards.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning
