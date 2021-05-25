Young Chefs Talk Opportunities And An Art Exhibit On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we share our final story in our series “Plugging the Brain Drain.” We talk with three young chefs about the opportunities they see in West Virginia and elsewhere. Also, in this show, we visit an art exhibit in Beckley called “Social Studies” that is displaying visual art that relates to local, national and even global social standards.

