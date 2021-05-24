Performance Poetry And Picking Up Litter On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a conversation with the 2021 West Virginia State Champion in the Poetry Out Loud national recitation competition. Notre Dame High School Senior Ben Long from Clarksburg is one of nine national finalists. Also, we take a look at vaccine rates, and we learn about a litter waste pickup program in Berkeley County.

