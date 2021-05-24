© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Performance Poetry And Picking Up Litter On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we have a conversation with the 2021 West Virginia State Champion in the Poetry Out Loud national recitation competition. Notre Dame High School Senior Ben Long from Clarksburg is one of nine national finalists. Also, we take a look at vaccine rates, and we learn about a litter waste pickup program in Berkeley County.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

