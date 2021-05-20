‘Perfect Black,’ A Conversation With Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, poetry often tells stories of truths about our lives and personal struggles, and poets in Appalachia are no stranger to those stories. We speak with Kentucky’s new poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who is the first Black woman to have this title in Kentucky.

Also, in this show, we have stories on a new civilian police review board established in Morgantown, upcoming public hearings on proposed rate increases from power companies, and a report on a lawsuit against federal mining regulators.

