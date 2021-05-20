© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

‘Perfect Black,’ A Conversation With Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson This West Virginia Morning

Published May 20, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
052021 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, poetry often tells stories of truths about our lives and personal struggles, and poets in Appalachia are no stranger to those stories. We speak with Kentucky’s new poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who is the first Black woman to have this title in Kentucky.

Also, in this show, we have stories on a new civilian police review board established in Morgantown, upcoming public hearings on proposed rate increases from power companies, and a report on a lawsuit against federal mining regulators.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningCrystal WilkinsonInside AppalachiaMorgantownPolicingMiningLawsuitPower CompaniesRate increasePoetry
Stay Connected