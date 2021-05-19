Water, Acceptance And Policing On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many younger West Virginians are interested in one key thing from their home state — acceptance — and some say they see it in short supply. Also, in this show, we have reports on a push for policing alternatives in Charleston and water infrastructure challenges.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

