Aging Water Systems And Going Without A Mask This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a closer look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent announcement about masks and fully vaccinated people. We explore how this news is playing out in West Virginia. Also, the governor plans to opt out of a federally funded unemployment benefit program next month, and we have a conversation about aging water systems in small towns in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

