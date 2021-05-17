Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

