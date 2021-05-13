© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Trees, Vaccines And Exploring The Role Of First Lady On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive in West Virginia Thursday, but what is The Office of the First Lady anyway? We explore its role. Also, no one has yet received the governor’s promised $100 savings bond for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and we have a conversation about trees and pollution.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

