© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Clarksburg VA Killer Sentenced And Potential Impacts Of An Opioid Settlement This West Virginia Morning

Published May 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
051221 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we have the latest on a former nursing assistant who admitted to murdering veterans at a Clarksburg hospital, and we have a report on the status of West Virginia’s medical cannabis program.

Also, the City of Huntington and Cabell County are suing prescription opioid distributors in federal court. If the city and county win their lawsuit, that could result in a payout of tens of millions of dollars. We explore how that money could help fix the problem.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningClarksburgClarksburg VA HospitalReta MaysLawsuitMurder TrialOpioid EpidemicCabell CountyMedical Cannabis
Stay Connected