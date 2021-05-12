Clarksburg VA Killer Sentenced And Potential Impacts Of An Opioid Settlement This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we have the latest on a former nursing assistant who admitted to murdering veterans at a Clarksburg hospital, and we have a report on the status of West Virginia’s medical cannabis program.

Also, the City of Huntington and Cabell County are suing prescription opioid distributors in federal court. If the city and county win their lawsuit, that could result in a payout of tens of millions of dollars. We explore how that money could help fix the problem.

