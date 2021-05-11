© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Population Decline And Vaccinating College Students This West Virginia Morning

Published May 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
051121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the 'brain drain' is one contributing factor to West Virginia’s declining population. We talk to a nursing student who is set on leaving the state and why. Also, we have stories on vaccinations, flood recovery and behavioral health.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningPopulation DeclineCOVID-19 VaccineCoroanvirus PandemicBehavioral Health2016 FloodRISE
