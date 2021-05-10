Family Treatment Courts And A Memorial For A Young Shooting Victim

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn more about one county’s approach to the generational consequences of the state’s addiction crisis. We also hear from a community mourning the loss of high school athlete Dwayne Richardson, Jr., who was shot and killed in an accidental shooting earlier this month.

As local officials for Huntington and Cabell County move forward with a trial against some of the nation’s largest opioid distributors, Nicholas County residents convened at their courthouse on Friday to celebrate their first round of graduates from the local family treatment court.

Through family treatment court, parents facing addiction have another option to resolve any abuse and neglect cases against them that could lead to permanently losing custody of their children. The program connects its adult participants to treatment options, job training, housing, parenting classes and other resources for recovery — all while allowing for regular contact between parents and kids.

Later on in the show, we turn our attention to the city of Beckley, where community members are mourning the loss of Dwayne Richardson, Jr., a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School who was the recent victim of an accidental but fatal shooting.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

