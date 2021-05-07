© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Honoring Mothers And Loved Ones This West Virginia Morning

Published May 7, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
050721 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, anyone who has studied West Virginia history has likely heard that the first Mother’s Day was celebrated in the town of Grafton. But not everyone knows the backstory of how it came to be. Also, in this show, we visit Mullens to learn about a dogwood planting ceremony that honors loved ones who have passed away.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Dave Mistich, Duncan Slade, Emily Allen, Eric Douglas, Glynis Board, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, and Roxy Todd.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas produced our show this week.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningMother's DayMullensGraftonRemembranceWest Virginia MorningMountain Stage Song of the Week
Stay Connected