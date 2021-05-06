To Stay Or Go In W.Va. And Remembering A Young Victim Of Gun Violence This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, in the past decade, West Virginia has lost more than three percent of its population. There are more deaths than births and more people moving out than in. So, what can we do to keep young people here? Also, in this show, we remember a Woodrow Wilson High School student who was shot and killed last weekend.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

