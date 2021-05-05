© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
Job Markets And Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
050521 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about a new apprenticeship program aimed at training the next generation of water and wastewater workers. Also, we have a conversation with an economist who describes how the job landscape has evolved for 2021 college graduates.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningJobsCareersJob CreationApprenticeshipsEconomyDerrick EvansGovernment
