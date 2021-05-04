Police Use Of Force And Pandemic Eating Disorders This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many of us gained weight during the coronavirus pandemic. But for some, the stress and the worry led to bigger problems. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, hotline calls were up nearly 80 percent in the past year. We explore the impacts in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, last Friday, Charleston Police shot a Black man on the city’s West Side while attempting to make an arrest. Many residents in Charleston are left wondering why police resorted to shooting Denaul Dickerson as they call for the city to take action.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

