West Virginia Morning

Gun Violence And The 2020 Census This West Virginia Morning

Published April 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we look at the increase in shootings across the country and how it’s affecting local communities in West Virginia. Also, we have a conversation about the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data and how it may affect elections in West Virginia in the future.

