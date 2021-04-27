© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Exploring Old And New National Parks On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
042721 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore how the New River Gorge becoming a national park is expected to bring in more visitors. Also, we have a report on the impacts of the latest census in West Virginia, an update on COVID-19 vaccinations, and a conversation with a Charleston native who visited every national park in the country.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningCoronavirus VaccineU. S. Census BureauNew River GorgeNational Park Service
