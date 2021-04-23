Slavalachia And The Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we get an update on infrastructure proposals in Congress. Then, a story from 100 Days In Appalachia explores a new, cross-continental connection between Slavic and Appalachian folk musicians. Grammy and MacArthur award winner Rhiannon Giddens plays "Black is the Color," from her album Tomorrow Is My Turn, as our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

