Our Political Divisions And The Pandemic’s Environmental Effects This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, as the state vaccination campaign slows down, Gov. Jim Justice has indicated he would get rid of the mask mandate if 70% of the population get vaccinated. Then, Us & Them host Trey Kay brings us a story on the political forces that divide us from a recent episode of the show. Finally, on Earth Day, we speak with a Marshall University professor about the pandemic's impact on the environment.

