West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

CROWN Act, Syringe Services, And Cardboard Dulcimers On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 21, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the Morgantown Council voted last night to pass the CROWN Act, a piece of anti-discrimination legislation. Also, we bring you an update on syringe services in Charleston and a variety of statewide news. Finally, our main story is about two instrument makers in Western North Carolina who make dulcimers out of cardboard.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningHarm Reduction Syringe Services ProgramAnti-Discrimination LawInside Appalachia
