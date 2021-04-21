CROWN Act, Syringe Services, And Cardboard Dulcimers On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Morgantown Council voted last night to pass the CROWN Act, a piece of anti-discrimination legislation. Also, we bring you an update on syringe services in Charleston and a variety of statewide news. Finally, our main story is about two instrument makers in Western North Carolina who make dulcimers out of cardboard.

