© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Tackling COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Misinformation On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image (4).png

On this West Virginia Morning, we bring you three stories about the live-saving COVID-19 vaccines. First, our health reporter June Leffler speaks with infectious disease experts who say the vaccines are safe. Then, we bring you two stories about vaccine hesitancy: how vaccine hesitancy is hindering the vaccination campaign in the Ohio Valley and how Virginia Tech researchers are tackling misinformation.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccinePfizer VaccineVaccinations
Stay Connected