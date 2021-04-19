© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Charleston Syringe Services And W.Va. Constitutional Amendments Explained.

April 19, 2021
On this West Virginia Morning, our main story involved three proposed constitutional amendments. Each works differently and all will be on the ballot in Nov. 2022. Also, we bring you an update on harm reduction laws in Charleston to regulate syringe services.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningHarm ReductionWV LegislatureConstitutional Amendment
