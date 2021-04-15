Jail Reform And Broken Broadband Promises

On this West Virginia Morning, we bring you updates on education and COVID-19 news. Then, a sit down with reporter Emily Allen all about the state's overcrowded jails and what lawmakers have proposed to fix the issue. Our final story comes from a recent episode of Us & Them when host Trey Kay visits Pocohantas County, a place that can hear Mars but doesn't have reliable broadband.

