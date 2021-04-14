Welsh And W.Va. Teens Swap Audio Letters On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we bring you a few updates on the news around the state. Then, our main story involved teens from Wales and Appalachia, two places with a lot in common. For the past year, they have been sending each other audio letters, sharing their experiences with the quarantine. They are using this opportunity to learn about each other’s lives.

