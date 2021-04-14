© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Welsh And W.Va. Teens Swap Audio Letters On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we bring you a few updates on the news around the state. Then, our main story involved teens from Wales and Appalachia, two places with a lot in common. For the past year, they have been sending each other audio letters, sharing their experiences with the quarantine. They are using this opportunity to learn about each other’s lives.

