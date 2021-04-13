© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

‘Our Towns’ Filmmakers And Ohio Valley Mudslides This West Virginia Morning

Published April 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
041321 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image (1).png

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about how recent heavy rains in the Ohio Valley could trigger mudslides. Also, a new remote worker program for outdoor enthusiasts, funded by a tech executive, and a conversation with the filmmakers behind a new HBO documentary airing Tuesday night about life in small-town America with a stop in Charleston.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningDocumentaryHIVCDCBrad SmithFilmmaker
Stay Connected