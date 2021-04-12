Legislative Session Recap And High School Vaccinations This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state lawmakers closed a legislative session after 60 days where the pandemic’s effect loomed large— both in terms of process and policy. We also have updates on the bills that passed, and the ones that didn't. Finally, we visit one high school in Huntington as health officials work to vaccinate younger, more sociable West Virginians to slow the spread of the coronavirus and evolving variants.

