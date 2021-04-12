© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Legislative Session Recap And High School Vaccinations This West Virginia Morning

Published April 12, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT
04122021 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, state lawmakers closed a legislative session after 60 days where the pandemic’s effect loomed large— both in terms of process and policy. We also have updates on the bills that passed, and the ones that didn't. Finally, we visit one high school in Huntington as health officials work to vaccinate younger, more sociable West Virginians to slow the spread of the coronavirus and evolving variants.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningRural BroadbandLegislative SessionLegislative Wrap-UpCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19High School BasketballHuntington
Stay Connected