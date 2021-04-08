Legislative News, Coronavirus Variant And A New Wastewater Apprenticeship Program This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Senate has passed a measure to reduce the personal income tax, and the chamber has passed a budget bill. Also, we have updates on a coronavirus variant spreading in the state, and we have a story exploring the looming retirement of many of West Virginia’s water and wastewater operators.

