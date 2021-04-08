© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Legislative News, Coronavirus Variant And A New Wastewater Apprenticeship Program This West Virginia Morning

Published April 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the Senate has passed a measure to reduce the personal income tax, and the chamber has passed a budget bill. Also, we have updates on a coronavirus variant spreading in the state, and we have a story exploring the looming retirement of many of West Virginia’s water and wastewater operators.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningCoronavirus PandemicWest Virginia LegislatureBudget BillPersonal Income TaxWastewater
