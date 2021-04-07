© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Union Carbide, Legislative News And Pandemic Recovery On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
040721 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a recent episode of Inside Appalachia reflected on the past year of the pandemic and the long road ahead for recovery. Also, in this show, a federal judge in Charleston has ruled in favor of Union Carbide in a lawsuit, and we have legislative updates from the statehouse.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningInside AppalachiaUnion CarbideCoroanvirus PandemicWest Virginia Legislature
Stay Connected