© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Personal Income Tax, Appalachian Women Artists And Biden’s Energy Plan This West Virginia Morning

Published April 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
040621 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled yet another plan to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax. Also, we have more updates from the West Virginia Legislature, we hear a conversation about President Biden’s infrastructure and energy plan, and we learn about women artists in Appalachia.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningArtistsEnergy and EnvironmentWest Virginia LegislaturePersonal Income TaxGovernment
Stay Connected