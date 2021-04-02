New Dads And A Legislative Roundtable On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the 2021 legislative session with a couple Capitol reporters and we take a look back on 2020 through the eyes of new dads.

The 2021 West Virginia legislative session is entering its final week. A major factor this year has been proposals to reduce the personal income tax.

For this week's episode of The Legislature Today, senior reporter Dave Mistich sat down with fellow statehouse reporters Phil Kabler of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Steven Allen Adams of Ogden Newspapers to discuss the measure and more.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. ET to hear the full interview on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Later on in the show, we check back with dads Chuck Kleine and Joe Buckland from this weekend’s episode of Inside Appalachia.

Kleine, who works at West Virginia Public Broadcasting as a video producer, and Buckland, who was furloughed from a restaurant in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, were on an episode last summer. Co-host Mason Adams brought them back for an update.

And finally, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week is performed by Russian-born, New York-based singer, pianist, and songwriter Regina Spektor.

Spektor's tantalizing piano playing, and her quirky character pieces, helped land her widespread exposure in the early to mid-2000s. Hear her song “Samson” as part of this week’s special archive edition of Mountain Stage.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Our Appalachia Health News project is made possible with support from CAMC and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Glynis Board, Dave Mistich, Caitlin Tan, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Eric Douglas, Emily Allen, June Leffler, Duncan Slade and Roxy Todd.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas was our producer this week.

