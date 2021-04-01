Legislative News, Harm Reduction And An Author Interview This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, author Robert Gipe’s trilogy of books is set in the heart of central Appalachia. One unique feature of the books is that Gipe illustrates the books himself. We learn about his work. Also, we have updates on West Virginia legislative action and news about a possible city ordinance in Charleston that could limit syringe programs in the city.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

