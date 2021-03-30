Taxes, COVID-19 School Outbreaks And A Children's Author Inspired By W.Va. This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a report on a large coronavirus outbreak in Kanawha County Schools, news updates from the West Virginia Legislature, and a report on the lack of COVID-19 vaccines in state jails and prisons.

Also, in this show, we hear from children’s author Cynthia Rylant who was raised in West Virginia. Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams speaks with Rylant about her first book and West Virginia’s influence on the story.

