West Virginia Morning

Taxes, COVID-19 School Outbreaks And A Children's Author Inspired By W.Va. This West Virginia Morning

Published March 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
033021 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a report on a large coronavirus outbreak in Kanawha County Schools, news updates from the West Virginia Legislature, and a report on the lack of COVID-19 vaccines in state jails and prisons.

Also, in this show, we hear from children’s author Cynthia Rylant who was raised in West Virginia. Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams speaks with Rylant about her first book and West Virginia’s influence on the story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

