Criminal Justice Overhaul And Affordable Health Care This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, healthcare costs continue to rise around the country and can cause tremendous stress for consumers. But several bills being considered by the West Virginia Legislature aim to reduce those costs and put more money in the pockets of West Virginians. Also, we learn about a massive omnibus bill in the House of Delegates aimed at overhauling the state’s criminal justice laws.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

