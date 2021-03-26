Legislative News, Books For Kids And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the House of Delegates has passed a bill placing restrictions on transgender athletes in middle and high school. Also, we have a report on a bill that addresses some of the unemployment issues that arose as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we explore what stories for kids can teach us, and we have this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

