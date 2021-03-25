Pandemic Mental Health And The Costs Of Substance Use This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on everyone, but one of the hardest hit groups is younger people. We explore why. Also, in this show, we have updates from the West Virginia Legislature, a story on elections, and a conversation about a report on the economic toll of drug-related deaths and illnesses on the state.

