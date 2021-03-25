© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Pandemic Mental Health And The Costs Of Substance Use This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on everyone, but one of the hardest hit groups is younger people. We explore why. Also, in this show, we have updates from the West Virginia Legislature, a story on elections, and a conversation about a report on the economic toll of drug-related deaths and illnesses on the state.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningCoroanvirus PandemicWest Virginia LegislatureMental HealthUs & ThemElectionsOpioid EpidemicEconomy
