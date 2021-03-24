Gun Bills, Festivals And Mental Health On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced four pieces of pro-gun legislation Tuesday night. Also, in this show, we have a conversation about the governor’s announcement to resume fairs and festivals, and we explore ways to tackle mental health issues following impacts from the pandemic.

