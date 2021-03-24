© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Gun Bills, Festivals And Mental Health On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced four pieces of pro-gun legislation Tuesday night. Also, in this show, we have a conversation about the governor’s announcement to resume fairs and festivals, and we explore ways to tackle mental health issues following impacts from the pandemic.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningGun BillWest Virginia LegislatureGovernmentCoronavirus PandemicMental HealthFestivalsInside Appalachia
